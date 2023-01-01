$25,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Enclave
Premium
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
88,000KM
Used
VIN 5GAKVCKD5GJ184482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2024-041A
- Mileage 88,000 KM
