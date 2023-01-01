Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

202,000 KM

Details

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10542330
  • Stock #: 2024-023A
  • VIN: 1GC4KZC83GF283681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2024-023A
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

