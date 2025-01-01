$42,699+ taxes & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V8 SC Dynamic
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$42,699
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,760KM
VIN SALWV2FE5HA161663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # C2425A
- Mileage 70,760 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
