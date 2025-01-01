Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

70,760 KM

Details

$42,699

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC Dynamic

12742143

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC Dynamic

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

$42,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,760KM
VIN SALWV2FE5HA161663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # C2425A
  • Mileage 70,760 KM

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

$42,699

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2017 Land Rover Range Rover