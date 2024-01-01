$19,500+ tax & licensing
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # C-2236A
- Mileage 137,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Engineered to exceed your demands with capability and comfort, our 2017 RAM 1500 ST Regular Cab 4x4 is proudly presented in Bright White! Our truck embodies hard work and smart design thanks to its 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that generates 395hp with its 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive yields approximately 12.0L 100km on the road and offers a composed ride with plenty of power for all of your needs. Our ST Regular Cab takes care of you where it matters most and features chrome bumpers and a distinct grille. The interior was built for your comfort and convenience with air conditioning, cup holders, supportive seating, cruise control and power locks. Your favorite music comes along for the ride via an impressive sound system with available satellite radio and a media hub. This truck checks all the boxes on your list and then some! You can rest assured when you are behind the wheel that our robust truck has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our ST has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security and comfort! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
306-661-7686