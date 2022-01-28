Menu
2017 RAM 1500

169,173 KM

Details Description

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

169,173KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8164906
  Stock #: C-2162
  VIN: 1C6RR7LG7HS591045

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 169,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Making your work more efficient and productive, our 2017 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4X4 is brought to you in True Blue Pearl. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 305hp while connected to a durable 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy road controls. This Four Wheel Drive yields approximately 9.4L 100km on the open road and a comfortable ride with plenty of power for all of your needs. Our Tradesman takes care of you where it matters most with automatic halogen quad headlamps, tinted glass windows, a class IV receiver hitch with integrated trailer tow wiring connector, and a locking tailgate. The Tradesman interior was built to be a haven of comfort, yet it's incredibly durable and built to last. Enjoy air-conditioning, cup holders, cruise control and an impressive sound system with auxiliary and USB port. This Tradesman checks all the boxes on your list, and then some! You can rest assured when you are behind the wheel of this RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our Tradesman has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

