$21,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-661-7686
2017 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8164906
- Stock #: C-2162
- VIN: 1C6RR7LG7HS591045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 169,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Making your work more efficient and productive, our 2017 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4X4 is brought to you in True Blue Pearl. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 305hp while connected to a durable 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy road controls. This Four Wheel Drive yields approximately 9.4L 100km on the open road and a comfortable ride with plenty of power for all of your needs. Our Tradesman takes care of you where it matters most with automatic halogen quad headlamps, tinted glass windows, a class IV receiver hitch with integrated trailer tow wiring connector, and a locking tailgate. The Tradesman interior was built to be a haven of comfort, yet it's incredibly durable and built to last. Enjoy air-conditioning, cup holders, cruise control and an impressive sound system with auxiliary and USB port. This Tradesman checks all the boxes on your list, and then some! You can rest assured when you are behind the wheel of this RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our Tradesman has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.