$21,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 1 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8164906

8164906 Stock #: C-2162

C-2162 VIN: 1C6RR7LG7HS591045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 169,173 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.