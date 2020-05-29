+ taxes & licensing
*Rear View Camera, 8.4 inch Touchscreen, Valet Function, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Garage Door Transmitter!* Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek features a great selection of both new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs. If you're looking for a big, comfortable sedan that doesn't look or feel like anything else on the road, the Chrysler 300 should be at the top of your list according to Edmunds. This 2018 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Maple Creek. This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. Sculpted aerodynamics, a premium interior, and impressive performance make this Canadian-built full-size sedan a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful Chrysler 300. This sedan has 50,500 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, 8.4 Inch Touchscreen, Valet Function, Leather/metal-look Steering Wheel, Garage Door Transmitter, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, 180 Amp Alternator. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAGG9JH276059. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.murraymaplecreek.ca/FinancePreQualForm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of *$178.42* with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. We're proud to offer a large inventory quality pre-owned Chevrolet, Buick and GMC and other brands too! We understand that you want options when it comes to finding the right deal to fit your budget. Come see us if you cannot find what you're looking for, we'll get it for you! o~o
