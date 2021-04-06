+ taxes & licensing
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
Our Granite Crystal Metallic 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara 4X4 comes highly recommended as an optimal blend of versatility, utility, and comfort! Fueled by a 3.6 Litre V6 generating 285hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission for plenty of get up and go. Our trail-rated tough Four Wheel Drive SUV provides legendary traction, ground clearance, and maneuverability that makes your most adventurous dreams come true plus offers approximately 11.2L/100km on the highway.The embodiment of confident capability, our Sahara elevates your style and boasts rugged good looks with LED headlights/fog lights and alloy wheels. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of our four-door Sahara. Inside, find seating for five plus reclining front seats, power windows/locks, keyless entry, air conditioning, available satellite radio, and Uconnect voice command with Bluetooth. As you're blazing trails, bashing boulders, or cruising the beach, enjoy peace of mind that your Jeep is engineered tough with anti-lock disc brakes, a rearview camera, traction/stability control, and airbags to keep you out of harm's way. It's time to reward yourself with this tremendously capable Wrangler Unlimited! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
