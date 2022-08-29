$36,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-661-7686
2018 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9144325
- Stock #: C-2231T
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8JS149023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 56,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Dominate the road in our 2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4X4 brought to you in Blue Streak Pearl! This truck embodies hard work and smart design with a 5.7 Litre V8 that provides 395hp and a durable 8 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. Legendary performance and capability are close at hand when you get behind the wheel of this incredible Four Wheel Drive truck. No one can ignore the bold and rugged design of our Outdoorsman. With plenty of room for your gear and your friends, our Outdoorsman is ultra-comfortable and innovative. It's designed to help you take on your day with ease and features supportive seating, an overhead console, premium door trim, and more. All of your important information comes along for the ride thanks to the Uconnect multimedia centre, hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio, and available satellite radio. Rest assured when you are behind the wheel that our RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our 1500 has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
