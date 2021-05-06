+ taxes & licensing
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
A favorite among drivers and critics alike, our 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus displayed in Octane Red Pearl is supremely versatile and ready to serve you well! Powered by a Pentastar 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 283hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that gives you ample power when you need. This Front Wheel Drive is easy to drive while offering approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway plus looks stylish with chrome accents, a distinct grille, a stow 'n place roof rack, power dual sliding doors, and a power liftgate. Upon entering our Crew Plus, be impressed with the smart design that features versatile seating as well as leather-faced seats, heated front seats, ambient lighting, keyless entry, a 10-way driver's seat, a Super Console, tri-zone automatic climate control, and touchscreen audio with available satellite radio. Our Dodge enjoys a superior reputation for safety so you can breathe easy behind the wheel. It's equipped with a backup camera, stability control, anti-lock disc brakes, active front head restraints, and airbags. Everything you're looking for to help you take control of your daily routine, our Grand Caravan is all set to give you miles of smiles! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
