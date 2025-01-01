$40,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # C2430
- Mileage 61,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to impress, our 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4X4 combines classic capability with iconic good looks that stand out in Summit White! Motivated by a 5.3 Litre EcoTec3 V8 generating 355hp connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission geared to get things done. This Four Wheel Drive truck also has a composed, responsive ride and returns approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Our Silverado shows off a bold attitude with LED lighting, heated power mirrors, alloy wheels, an EZ Lift power lock/release tailgate, and chrome bumpers with a rear CornerStep. Our LT cabin adds upscale comfort cues such as heated cloth front seats, 10-way power for the driver, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and remote start, all supported by intelligent technology. This truck is a well-connected workhorse thanks to an 8-inch touchscreen, WiFi compatibility, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system. It offers clever storage solutions, too. Chevrolet makes it easy to move with peace of mind since it provides advanced safety features, including hitch guidance, a rearview camera, tire-pressure monitoring, StabiliTrak stability/traction control, ABS, and dual-stage airbags. Our Silverado 1500 LT sets the stage for better driving with strength, style, and technology! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
Call Dealer
306-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-661-7686