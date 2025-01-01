Menu
Ready to impress, our 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4X4 combines classic capability with iconic good looks that stand out in Summit White! Motivated by a 5.3 Litre EcoTec3 V8 generating 355hp connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission geared to get things done. This Four Wheel Drive truck also has a composed, responsive ride and returns approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Our Silverado shows off a bold attitude with LED lighting, heated power mirrors, alloy wheels, an EZ Lift power lock/release tailgate, and chrome bumpers with a rear CornerStep. Our LT cabin adds upscale comfort cues such as heated cloth front seats, 10-way power for the driver, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and remote start, all supported by intelligent technology. This truck is a well-connected workhorse thanks to an 8-inch touchscreen, WiFi compatibility, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system. It offers clever storage solutions, too. Chevrolet makes it easy to move with peace of mind since it provides advanced safety features, including hitch guidance, a rearview camera, tire-pressure monitoring, StabiliTrak stability/traction control, ABS, and dual-stage airbags. Our Silverado 1500 LT sets the stage for better driving with strength, style, and technology! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

61,210 KM

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

Used
61,210KM
VIN 1GCUYDED6MZ323306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # C2430
  • Mileage 61,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500