Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

50,000 KM

Details

$49,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD RST

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD RST

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

  1. 11037341
  2. 11037341
  3. 11037341
  4. 11037341
  5. 11037341
  6. 11037341
  7. 11037341
  8. 11037341
  9. 11037341
  10. 11037341
  11. 11037341
  12. 11037341
Contact Seller

$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,000KM
Used
VIN 3GCUYEET7NG207451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD S for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2016 Nissan Titan XD S 182,169 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Super Duty 4WD Supercab 158'' WB for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Super Duty 4WD Supercab 158'' WB 98,500 KM $72,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 138,500 KM $33,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

Call Dealer

306-661-XXXX

(click to show)

306-661-7686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500