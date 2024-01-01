$49,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD RST
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD RST
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$49,500
+ taxes & licensing
50,000KM
Used
VIN 3GCUYEET7NG207451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
