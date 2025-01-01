$80,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
HIGH COUNTRY
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
49,993KM
VIN 1GNSKTKL7NR345189
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 49,993 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
