Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 GMC Canyon

67,661 KM

Details

$51,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Canyon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Canyon

Denali

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

Contact Seller

$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,661KM
VIN 1GTP6FEK9P1128168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,661 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 117,303 KM $12,498 + tax & lic
Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2009 GMC Yukon SLT 184,286 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 86,300 KM $18,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

Call Dealer

306-661-XXXX

(click to show)

306-661-7686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Canyon