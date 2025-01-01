$63,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$63,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,301KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTUUEE80PZ250927
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2025--047A
- Mileage 65,301 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 163,016 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 82,576 KM $77,500 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 141,247 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
Call Dealer
306-661-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$63,500
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
306-661-7686
2023 GMC Sierra 1500