2024 GMC Canyon

46,960 KM

$55,699

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon

4WD Denali

13153426

2024 GMC Canyon

4WD Denali

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

$55,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,960KM
VIN 1GTP6FEK2R1232665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2026042A
  • Mileage 46,960 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

$55,699

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2024 GMC Canyon