2024 GMC Sierra 3500

8,847 KM

Details

$100,000

+ taxes & licensing
12644034

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

Used
8,847KM
VIN 1GT49YEY6RF153657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2025119A
  • Mileage 8,847 KM

