$36,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(306) 251-1816
1951 Ford Custom
Shoebox
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9680620
- Stock #: Pk008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GRAND OPENING SALE ON NOW yorechoiceauto.ca This 51 absolutely Runs & drives incredible & last trip was a 10 hr comfy Ride stopping twice for gas, and a "photo shoot" broke out. This beautiful Customized Classic is a must see to appreciate it fully. It has had many cool custom touches as in the nose, with frenched headlights & a all customized 53 Pontiac grill with signal lights integrated. Rear deck has 94 Cadillac lights and quarter panels/Body are completely smoothed..1949 bumpers Rechromed & narrowed tight to the body. Interior as well has had the dash smoothed & all custom gages..automatic Lokar shifter & Billet aluminum door handles. Power windows, power seats, power antenna, a/c, cruise & tilt column. Electric door poppers/both doors & trunk on one fob. FATMAN Front clip/Mustang11..2 inch drop spindles, Heidts Contol Arms, power Rack Steering & front Disc brakes/rear drum (MP Brake). Parallel leaf with lowering blocks. Engine is a 350 with 194 heads & Mild Comp Cam. Polished Edelbrock intake-650 Holley Carb & Billet valve covers & Air Cleaner. 100 Amp Chrome Alternator. Flowmaster Mufflers with Megs Tips. 700R4 trans. S10, Rebuilt 373: Rear Differential. Call me to set appointment to come check it out & you "will" drive home with it. 639 994 7671
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.