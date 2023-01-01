Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1951 Ford Custom

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

Contact Seller
1951 Ford Custom

1951 Ford Custom

Shoebox

Watch This Vehicle

1951 Ford Custom

Shoebox

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1683998765
  3. 1683998876
  4. 1683998876
  5. 1683998777
  6. 1683998781
  7. 1683998876
  8. 1683998876
  9. 1683998876
  10. 1683998876
  11. 1683998876
  12. 1683998876
  13. 1683998876
  14. 1683998876
  15. 1683998876
  16. 1683998876
  17. 1683998876
  18. 1683998876
  19. 1683998831
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9680620
  • Stock #: Pk008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GRAND OPENING SALE ON NOW  yorechoiceauto.ca This 51 absolutely Runs & drives incredible & last trip was a 10 hr comfy Ride stopping twice for gas, and a "photo shoot" broke out. This beautiful Customized Classic is a must see to appreciate it fully. It has had many cool custom touches as in the nose, with frenched headlights & a all customized 53 Pontiac grill with signal lights integrated. Rear deck has 94 Cadillac lights and quarter panels/Body are completely smoothed..1949 bumpers Rechromed & narrowed tight to the body. Interior as well has had the dash smoothed & all custom gages..automatic Lokar shifter & Billet aluminum door handles. Power windows, power seats, power antenna, a/c, cruise & tilt column. Electric door poppers/both doors & trunk on one fob. FATMAN Front clip/Mustang11..2 inch drop spindles, Heidts Contol Arms, power Rack Steering & front Disc brakes/rear drum (MP Brake). Parallel leaf with lowering blocks. Engine is a 350 with 194 heads & Mild Comp Cam. Polished Edelbrock intake-650 Holley Carb & Billet valve covers & Air Cleaner. 100 Amp Chrome Alternator. Flowmaster Mufflers with Megs Tips. 700R4 trans. S10, Rebuilt 373: Rear Differential. Call me to set appointment to come check it out & you "will" drive home with it. 639 994 7671 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub

2014 Subaru BRZ 2dr ...
 94,980 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2005 Yamaha V Star 1...
 85,961 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X3 28i Full...
 75,591 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Classic Inventory

700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Call Dealer

(306) 251-XXXX

(click to show)

(306) 251-1816

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory