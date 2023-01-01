Menu
1960 Mercury Unlisted Item

75,994 MI

$60,000

$60,000

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

1960 Mercury Unlisted Item

1960 Mercury Unlisted Item

Frontenac Coupe

1960 Mercury Unlisted Item

Frontenac Coupe

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

$60,000

75,994MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10218195
  • Stock #: PK011

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,994 MI

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Classic Inventory

700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

