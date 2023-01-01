$60,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
YORE Choice Auto Hub
(306) 251-1816
1960 Mercury Unlisted Item
Frontenac Coupe
Location
700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
75,994MI
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10218195
- Stock #: PK011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,994 MI
