1973 Ford Mustang

90,000 KM

$19,750

+ tax & licensing
$19,750

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,750

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9741595
  • Stock #: Pk006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 73 has gone through a rebuild where needed.. brakes steering suspension new magnum rims with new tires. Theres a new nassa hood on it now needing paint.. I have original hood as well. Its an older paint job that need someone touch ups New intake & carb, waterpump. Then engine has been gone through and needs nothing as it's an incredible driving car. I personally always drive my cars to get all the imperfections fixed. It's Sask. plated. This Mustang still looks great as is. So as I said the body was done many years ago and needs some minor bodywork to bring it to top level. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

