$19,750+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(306) 251-1816
1973 Ford Mustang
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9741595
- Stock #: Pk006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 73 has gone through a rebuild where needed.. brakes steering suspension new magnum rims with new tires. Theres a new nassa hood on it now needing paint.. I have original hood as well. Its an older paint job that need someone touch ups New intake & carb, waterpump. Then engine has been gone through and needs nothing as it's an incredible driving car. I personally always drive my cars to get all the imperfections fixed. It's Sask. plated. This Mustang still looks great as is. So as I said the body was done many years ago and needs some minor bodywork to bring it to top level.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.