1975 Chevrolet COUPE

1,100 KM

Details Description Features

$34,750

+ tax & licensing
$34,750

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

1975 Chevrolet COUPE

1975 Chevrolet COUPE

2+2

1975 Chevrolet COUPE

2+2

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$34,750

+ taxes & licensing

1,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9741604
  • Stock #: Pk007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # Pk007
  • Mileage 1,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 75 Monza 2+2 Pro Street show winning beauty. To build this car today, would be touching a easy $75000. This car was Pro build by my buddy 28 yrs. Ago and only has 1100 km since built. De-tuned for the street and still a quick fun ride, with all roller valve train and 11to1 compression. Awesome sounding and amazing car. Pictures show how well it's built. Art Morrison back half with a currie diff. Low gears but still great on the highway as its not screaming. There is too much to list so contact me. 

Call 306 794 3688 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

