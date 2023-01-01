$34,750+ tax & licensing
1975 Chevrolet COUPE
2+2
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,750
- Stock #: Pk007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 75 Monza 2+2 Pro Street show winning beauty. To build this car today, would be touching a easy $75000. This car was Pro build by my buddy 28 yrs. Ago and only has 1100 km since built. De-tuned for the street and still a quick fun ride, with all roller valve train and 11to1 compression. Awesome sounding and amazing car. Pictures show how well it's built. Art Morrison back half with a currie diff. Low gears but still great on the highway as its not screaming. There is too much to list so contact me.
Call 306 794 3688
