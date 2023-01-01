1975 Chevrolet COUPE

Sale $29,700 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 2 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9821614

9821614 Stock #: PK009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 2,210 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.