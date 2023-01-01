Menu
1975 Chevrolet COUPE

2,210 KM

Details Description

$29,700

+ tax & licensing
$29,700

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

1975 Chevrolet COUPE

1975 Chevrolet COUPE

2+2 PRO STREET

1975 Chevrolet COUPE

2+2 PRO STREET

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$29,700

+ taxes & licensing

2,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821614
  • Stock #: PK009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,210 KM

Vehicle Description

GRAND OPENING SALE  Pro Street Monza 2+2 with Art Morrison back half, f 9in dif 393 gears 2spd powerglide. All aluminum floor. Has the original seats back in and fits perfectly with the cage. This car has basically nothing on it for kms since built 28 yrs. ago. It has been De-tuned for the street. Too much to list. It's as good as it looks throughout. Call Kim for details.  639 994 7671 

 

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Classic Inventory

700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

