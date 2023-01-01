$29,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,700
+ taxes & licensing
YORE Choice Auto Hub
(306) 251-1816
1975 Chevrolet COUPE
1975 Chevrolet COUPE
2+2 PRO STREET
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
Sale
$29,700
+ taxes & licensing
2,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9821614
- Stock #: PK009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,210 KM
Vehicle Description
GRAND OPENING SALE Pro Street Monza 2+2 with Art Morrison back half, f 9in dif 393 gears 2spd powerglide. All aluminum floor. Has the original seats back in and fits perfectly with the cage. This car has basically nothing on it for kms since built 28 yrs. ago. It has been De-tuned for the street. Too much to list. It's as good as it looks throughout. Call Kim for details. 639 994 7671
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub
YORE Choice Auto Hub
Classic Inventory
700 Centennial Drive N, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2