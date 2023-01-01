$20,000+ tax & licensing
YORE Choice Auto Hub
1995 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
235,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9642625
- Stock #: Pk001
- VIN: 1FTEF15NXSLB87358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 235,650 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck is as clean as a new truck as it has been so well cared for and has had a full restoration to body & paint. All option working as they should with Both gas tanks working as well. It has been to a few car shows & placed best Ford & best 90s. Call or text for more information.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
