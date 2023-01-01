Menu
1995 Ford F-150

235,650 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
YORE Choice Auto Hub

XLT

XLT

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

235,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642625
  • Stock #: Pk001
  • VIN: 1FTEF15NXSLB87358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 235,650 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck is as clean as a new truck as it has been so well cared for and has had a full restoration to body & paint. All option working as they should with Both gas tanks working as well. It has been to a few car shows & placed best Ford & best 90s. Call or text for more information. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

