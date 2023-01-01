$14,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Accord
4dr V6 Auto EX Low Mileage
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10159902
- Stock #: TR028
- VIN: 1HGCP36758A804977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh came in nice unit . 2008 Honda Accord V6! With the most reliable v6 3.5L engine 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque., it gives you lots of powder fun to drive also good fuel economy . Most important it's only $13,900 . With this price range you will never can find a car as good as this one. Call us (306)251-1816 to book your test drive before it gone!
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
