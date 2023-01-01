Menu
2008 Honda Accord

143,236 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

4dr V6 Auto EX Low Mileage

2008 Honda Accord

4dr V6 Auto EX Low Mileage

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

143,236KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159902
  • Stock #: TR028
  • VIN: 1HGCP36758A804977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh came in nice unit . 2008 Honda Accord V6!  With the most reliable v6 3.5L engine 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque., it gives you lots of powder fun to drive also good fuel economy . Most important it's only $13,900 . With this price range you will never can find a car as good as this one. Call us (306)251-1816 to book your test drive before it gone!

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

