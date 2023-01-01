$36,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(306) 251-1816
2009 Lexus LX 570
4WD 4dr
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10244373
- Stock #: TR036
- VIN: JTJHY00W694019509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 170,028 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival , Super nice 2009 Lexus LX570 .8 seats ,Local car ,low mileage only 170,000 km on it . it’s the flagship of the large size luxury SUV . It powered by a beefy 5.7-liter V8 that produces 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. Power is channeled to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. Has the excellent off-road ability and reliability.
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
It's our grand opening for our dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles with affortable prices! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.