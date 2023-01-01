Menu
2009 Lexus LX 570

170,028 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2009 Lexus LX 570

2009 Lexus LX 570

4WD 4dr

2009 Lexus LX 570

4WD 4dr

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

170,028KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10244373
  • Stock #: TR036
  • VIN: JTJHY00W694019509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 170,028 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival ,  Super nice 2009 Lexus LX570 .8 seats  ,Local car ,low mileage only 170,000 km on it . it’s the flagship of the large size luxury SUV . It powered by a beefy 5.7-liter V8 that produces 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. Power is channeled to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control.  Has the excellent off-road ability and reliability. 

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

It's our grand opening for our dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles with affortable prices! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

