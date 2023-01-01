Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Remote starter

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Remote starter

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

  1. 1687040987
  2. 1687040987
  3. 1687040846
  4. 1687040987
  5. 1687040987
  6. 1687040987
  7. 1687040987
  8. 1687040987
  9. 1687040987
  10. 1687040987
  11. 1687040987
  12. 1687040987
  13. 1687040987
  14. 1687040987
  15. 1687040987
  16. 1687040987
  17. 1687040987
  18. 1687040987
  19. 1687040987
  20. 1687040987
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Sale

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080519
  • Stock #: TR012A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFGXCT334770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh trade in local unit , no accident, Well-maintained. quick flip over unit , asking for lower the market price .Call (306)251-1816 to book a test drive before it gone ! 

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub

2012 Dodge Journey A...
 0 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2019 Audi S5 Technik...
 47,836 KM
$57,800 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X4 AWD Xdri...
 95,386 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Call Dealer

(306) 251-XXXX

(click to show)

(306) 251-1816

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory