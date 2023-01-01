$12,800+ tax & licensing
(306) 251-1816
2012 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T Remote starter
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
$12,800
- Listing ID: 10080519
- Stock #: TR012A
- VIN: 3C4PDDFGXCT334770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh trade in local unit , no accident, Well-maintained. quick flip over unit , asking for lower the market price .Call (306)251-1816 to book a test drive before it gone !
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
Vehicle Features
