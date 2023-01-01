$20,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru BRZ
2dr Cpe Man Sport-tech
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
$20,990
- Listing ID: 10044753
- Stock #: CM011
- VIN: JF1ZCAC11E9601662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 94,980 KM
Vehicle Description
New hot unit came in for fun to drive! The 2014 Subaru BRZ enters its second model year mostly unchanged. That's a good thing, though those who complain that the BRZ needs a turbocharger or supercharger will be disappointed. The 2014 Subaru BRZ is powered by a high-revving 2.0-liter F-4 making 200 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission, and then on to a mechanical limited-slip differential. The manual transmission nets you a Motor Trend-tested 0-60 mph time of 6.4 seconds
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
