2014 Subaru BRZ

94,980 KM

2dr Cpe Man Sport-tech

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2014 Subaru BRZ

2014 Subaru BRZ

2dr Cpe Man Sport-tech

2014 Subaru BRZ

2dr Cpe Man Sport-tech

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10044753
  • Stock #: CM011
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC11E9601662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 94,980 KM

Vehicle Description

New hot unit came in for fun to drive! The 2014 Subaru BRZ enters its second model year mostly unchanged. That's a good thing, though those who complain that the BRZ needs a turbocharger or supercharger will be disappointed. The 2014 Subaru BRZ is powered by a high-revving 2.0-liter F-4 making 200 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission, and then on to a mechanical limited-slip differential. The manual transmission nets you a Motor Trend-tested 0-60 mph time of 6.4 seconds

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

