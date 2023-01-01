$26,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q7
quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10097958
- Stock #: TR024
- VIN: WA1CGCFEXFD026758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon!
2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Progressiv, loaded true luxury family SUV.
Low mileage, and excellent service history.
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave it with us .We will get you approved in a fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
This is our grand opening, dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
