2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9826268
- Stock #: TR006
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB1F7273796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice daily drive economy car here for you , with 7.5L/100km in the city and5.7L/100km on highway , give you beautiful ride and fun drive . Don't wait ,call us you can drive it back to home in the same day !
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,new immigrant, new residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you proved in the fast way and most compatible Interate rate .Call now for quick Pre-Approval:(306)314-5800.
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
Vehicle Features
