2015 Chevrolet Cruze

139,460 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9826268
  • Stock #: TR006
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB1F7273796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice daily drive economy car here for you , with 7.5L/100km in the city and5.7L/100km on highway , give you beautiful ride and fun drive  . Don't wait ,call us you can drive it back to home in the same day !

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,new immigrant, new residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you proved in the fast way and most compatible Interate rate .Call now for quick Pre-Approval:(306)314-5800.

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

