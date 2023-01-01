Menu
2015 Chrysler 300

101,262 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900
YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2015 Chrysler 300

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

101,262KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: TR009
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG8FH841840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Brings you this beautiful Chrysler 300 Touring with 101,262 km on it. Leather  seating with all the standard Touring options including Nav. Also has upgraded sound system with a JL Amp. & Hertz sub. 

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you proved in the fast way and most compatible Interate rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

