2015 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357947
  • Stock #: TR043
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXFT535157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival! 2015 Dodge Journey CVP package, super nice family car with afforable price 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

