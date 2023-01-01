$12,800+ tax & licensing
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
YORE Choice Auto Hub
(306) 251-1816
2015 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
Location
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
Sale
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10357947
- Stock #: TR043
- VIN: 3C4PDCABXFT535157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival! 2015 Dodge Journey CVP package, super nice family car with afforable price
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
