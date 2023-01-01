Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

150,580 KM

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Sale

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

150,580KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9930071
  • Stock #: TR012
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM1FC623620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,580 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

