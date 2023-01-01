Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X4

95,386 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X4

2016 BMW X4

AWD Xdrive 28i Msport Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X4

AWD Xdrive 28i Msport Fully Loaded

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

  1. 1686515052
  2. 1686515052
  3. 1686514821
  4. 1686515052
  5. 1686514830
  6. 1686514834
  7. 1686514839
  8. 1686515052
  9. 1686515052
  10. 1686515052
  11. 1686515052
  12. 1686515052
  13. 1686515052
  14. 1686515052
  15. 1686515052
  16. 1686515052
  17. 1686515052
  18. 1686515052
  19. 1686515052
  20. 1686515052
  21. 1686515052
  22. 1686515052
  23. 1686514898
  24. 1686514902
Contact Seller
Sale

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,386KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10054509
  • Stock #: CM010
  • VIN: 5UXXW3C53G0R21353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh unit here for you, 2016 BMW X4 28i M sport, fully loaded . All service has been done in BMW dealership .Mint condition and super nice to drive . Call 3062511816 to book your test drive before it gone .

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub

2016 BMW X4 AWD Xdri...
 95,386 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru BRZ 2dr ...
 94,980 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2005 Yamaha V Star 1...
 85,961 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Call Dealer

(306) 251-XXXX

(click to show)

(306) 251-1816

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory