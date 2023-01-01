$29,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(306) 251-1816
2016 BMW X4
AWD Xdrive 28i Msport Fully Loaded
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10054509
- Stock #: CM010
- VIN: 5UXXW3C53G0R21353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh unit here for you, 2016 BMW X4 28i M sport, fully loaded . All service has been done in BMW dealership .Mint condition and super nice to drive . Call 3062511816 to book your test drive before it gone .
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.