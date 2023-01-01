Menu
2016 Nissan Altima

18,860 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,860KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181436
  • Stock #: CM014
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP7GN346946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM014
  • Mileage 18,860 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! With all the service history in dealer.

Powerful, roomy, comfortable and fuel efficient, which make it one of the most valuable family sedan.

 

 

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

