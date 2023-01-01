Menu
2016 RAM 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10229486
  • Stock #: TR034
  • VIN: 1c6rr7kt4gs236217

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Split Bench Seat

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

