2017 Audi A4

98,385 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

S-line Technik Quattro Dealer Serviced RS rims

Location

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Sale

98,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9898403
  • Stock #: CM007
  • VIN: WAUENAF42HN019958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour sliver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh came in beautiful unit. 2017 Audi A4 AWD S-line, Local car ,one owner ,All the services are done in local Audi dealer and has all the service record . Car is in mint condition come with special order RS rims and new all season tires ,has few claims on it ,2 claims for rear passenger door 1 claim for the rear bumper ,they are all minor damages and has been fixed by Audi bodyshop ,also has all the records from the bodyshop .

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

