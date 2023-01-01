$26,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(306) 251-1816
2017 Ford Flex
SEL
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10268040
- Stock #: TR037
- VIN: 2FMHK6C88HBA10928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
It's our grand opening for our dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles with affordable prices! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.