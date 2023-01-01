Menu
2017 Ford Flex

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2017 Ford Flex

2017 Ford Flex

SEL

2017 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10268040
  • Stock #: TR037
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C88HBA10928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

It's our grand opening for our dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles with affordable prices! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

