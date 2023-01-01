Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

90,748 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

5dr Manual Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

5dr Manual Sport Touring

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

  1. 1692832007
  2. 1692832589
  3. 1692832589
  4. 1692832589
  5. 1692832588
  6. 1692832589
  7. 1692832589
  8. 1692832589
  9. 1692832589
  10. 1692832589
  11. 1692832589
  12. 1692832589
  13. 1692832589
  14. 1692832635
  15. 1692832635
  16. 1692832635
  17. 1692832635
  18. 1692832635
  19. 1692832635
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Sale

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,748KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334961
  • Stock #: CM020
  • VIN: SHHFK7G93HU309460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,748 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival! Super nice local unit , 2017 Honda Civic Sport Touring loaded with low mileage , only 90,000 KM . Don't miss out this nice car , Call (306)251-1816 to book your test drive .

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

It's our grand opening for our dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles with affortable prices! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub

2017 Honda Civic 5dr...
 90,748 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 140,070 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 BIGHORN
 333,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Call Dealer

(306) 251-XXXX

(click to show)

(306) 251-1816

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory