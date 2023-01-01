Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

239,070 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

239,070KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843365
  • Stock #: TR003A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB8HG484215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Good condition daily driving car with affortable price .

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you proved in the fast way and most compatible Interate rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

