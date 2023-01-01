$14,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(306) 251-1816
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9843365
- Stock #: TR003A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB8HG484215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Good condition daily driving car with affortable price .
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you proved in the fast way and most compatible Interate rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.