$27,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(306) 251-1816
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10108773
- Stock #: TR026
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC739297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour whites
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh came in local unit , one owner , no accident , super nice condition , this unit has been extremely taking cared . All the service has been done in local Nissan Dealer , has all the service records. 2 Sets of new all season and winter tires , Has remote starter and block heater fully ready for winter drive .
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.