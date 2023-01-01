Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

99,175 KM

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

SV

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

99,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108773
  • Stock #: TR026
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC739297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour whites
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh came in local unit , one owner , no accident , super nice condition , this unit has been extremely taking cared .  All the service has been done in local Nissan Dealer , has all the service records. 2 Sets of new all season and winter tires , Has remote starter and block heater fully ready for winter drive . 

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

