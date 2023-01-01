Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

  1. 1691697438
  2. 1691697440
  3. 1691697442
  4. 1691697444
  5. 1691697446
  6. 1691697448
  7. 1691697451
  8. 1691697453
  9. 1691697455
  10. 1691697457
  11. 1691697460
  12. 1691697462
  13. 1691697464
  14. 1691697467
  15. 1691697469
  16. 1691697471
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Sale

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285485
  • Stock #: CM018
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY5J2132720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

It's our grand opening for our dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles with affordable prices! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 94,800 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Flex SEL A...
 128,016 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Orlan...
 162,018 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Call Dealer

(306) 251-XXXX

(click to show)

(306) 251-1816

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory