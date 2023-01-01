Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

110,998 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Sale

110,998KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9799804
  • Stock #: TR003
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV5J6196632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018 Chevy equinox LT AWD with only 119,098km on it!

Very clean and very well maintained local unit with clean histiry .Chevrolet infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: high intensity discharge headlights, remote keyless entry,remote starter and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with 170 horsepower give you really good fuel economy and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

 

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,new immigrant, new residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you proved in the fast way and most compatible Interate rate .Call now for quick Pre-Approval:(306)314-5800.

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

