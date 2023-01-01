$24,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(306) 251-1816
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9799804
- Stock #: TR003
- VIN: 2GNAXSEV5J6196632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 Chevy equinox LT AWD with only 119,098km on it!
Very clean and very well maintained local unit with clean histiry .Chevrolet infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: high intensity discharge headlights, remote keyless entry,remote starter and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with 170 horsepower give you really good fuel economy and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,new immigrant, new residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you proved in the fast way and most compatible Interate rate .Call now for quick Pre-Approval:(306)314-5800.
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.