2018 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
- Listing ID: 10004558
- Stock #: CM009
- VIN: 2FMPK4K98JBC38539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,518 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh came in local unit , Top the line model fully loaded ,mint condition .
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
Vehicle Features
