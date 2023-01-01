Menu
2018 Ford Edge

128,518 KM

Details Description Features

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

128,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10004558
  • Stock #: CM009
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K98JBC38539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh came in local unit , Top the line model fully loaded ,mint condition .

 

 

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

