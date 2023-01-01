Menu
2018 Ford Escape

158,081 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

158,081KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10377900
  • Stock #: TR044
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD7JUC23316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,081 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival! Super nice local unit , Very good on Fuel .

 

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

It's our grand opening for our dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles with affortable prices! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

