Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Sienna

50,342 KM

Details Description Features

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Passenger AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Passenger AWD

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

  1. 1679625281
  2. 1679625284
  3. 1679625288
  4. 1679625292
  5. 1679625296
  6. 1679625299
  7. 1679625302
  8. 1679625306
  9. 1679625738
  10. 1679625771
  11. 1679625771
  12. 1679625771
  13. 1679625321
  14. 1679625324
  15. 1679625328
  16. 1679625331
  17. 1679625334
Contact Seller
Sale

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,342KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755911
  • Stock #: CM004
  • VIN: 5TDJZ3DC0JS200911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 50,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Other hot car here! 2018 Sienna LE AWD , super low mileage, just 50k on it , come with 2 sets of winter and summer tire and rims . Mint condition , Well maintained, lady driven . Local unit no accident at all . 
Please don't hesitate to call (306)251-1816 if you want to set up a test drive .

we located in 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville . We sale high quality used car ! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 11,472 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey A...
 126,798 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Out...
 14,012 KM
$71,800 + tax & lic

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Call Dealer

(306) 251-XXXX

(click to show)

(306) 251-1816

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory