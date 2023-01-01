2018 Toyota Sienna

Sale $45,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 3 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9755911

9755911 Stock #: CM004

CM004 VIN: 5TDJZ3DC0JS200911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 50,342 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

