$45,800
+ taxes & licensing
YORE Choice Auto Hub
(306) 251-1816
2018 Toyota Sienna
LE 7-Passenger AWD
Location
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
Sale
50,342KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9755911
- Stock #: CM004
- VIN: 5TDJZ3DC0JS200911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 50,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Other hot car here! 2018 Sienna LE AWD , super low mileage, just 50k on it , come with 2 sets of winter and summer tire and rims . Mint condition , Well maintained, lady driven . Local unit no accident at all .
Please don't hesitate to call (306)251-1816 if you want to set up a test drive .
we located in 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville . We sale high quality used car !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
