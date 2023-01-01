Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

3,280 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

  1. 1689808655
  2. 1689806752
  3. 1689806754
  4. 1689806756
  5. 1689808655
  6. 1689806764
  7. 1689806766
  8. 1689806771
  9. 1689806776
  10. 1689806781
  11. 1689806787
  12. 1689806792
  13. 1689806797
  14. 1689806806
  15. 1689806811
  16. 1689806815
Contact Seller
Sale

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201281
  • Stock #: CM013
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K97KBC54281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded unit!

360 camera, lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, moon roof, wireless charger, carplay, FordPass mobile App, heated and leather everywhere.

Luxury experience with affordable price.

 

Guarantee approved financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave it with us .We will get you approved in a fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

This is our grand opening. Auto dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles at a affortable price! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub

2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 3,280 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan XD...
 127,600 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Call Dealer

(306) 251-XXXX

(click to show)

(306) 251-1816

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory