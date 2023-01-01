$44,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
$44,900
- Listing ID: 10234040
- Stock #: CM017
- VIN: 5TDBZRBH7LS031415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 46,862 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, Local unit 2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD, One owner , no acciedent , low mileage ,just over 46,000 KM. Don't miss out such beautidul vehicle . Give us a call (306)251-1816 . Finance available !
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
It's our grand opening for our dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles with affortable prices! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.
