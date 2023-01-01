Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

46,862 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

  1. 1690477667
  2. 1690477356
  3. 1690477666
  4. 1690477666
  5. 1690477666
  6. 1690477666
  7. 1690477666
  8. 1690477381
  9. 1690477667
  10. 1690477666
  11. 1690477666
  12. 1690477666
Contact Seller
Sale

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
46,862KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234040
  • Stock #: CM017
  • VIN: 5TDBZRBH7LS031415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 46,862 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, Local unit 2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD, One owner , no acciedent , low mileage ,just over 46,000 KM. Don't miss out such beautidul vehicle . Give us a call (306)251-1816 . Finance available !

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

It's our grand opening for our dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicles with affortable prices! Please come to visit us at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub

2020 Toyota Highland...
 46,862 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 0 KM
$14,760 + tax & lic
1973 Dodge Challenge...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Call Dealer

(306) 251-XXXX

(click to show)

(306) 251-1816

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory