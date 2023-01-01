Menu
2021 Ford Bronco

14,012 KM

Details Description Features

$71,800

+ tax & licensing
$71,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks 4 Door Advanced 4x4

2021 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks 4 Door Advanced 4x4

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$71,800

+ taxes & licensing

14,012KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746494
  • Stock #: CM003
  • VIN: 1FMEE5DP0MLA96224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Super rare powerful 2.7 L V6 and Technologically advanced 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4 Door Advanced 4X4 in Area 51 is here to take you on your adventure! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.7 Litre EcoBoost V6 offering 310hp paired with a 10 Speed Automatic transmission for assertive capability. This Advanced 4X4 SUV tackles tough challenges with a high-performance off-road suspension, plus it scores nearly approximately 11.8L/100km on the highway. Stylish hardware like powder-coated tube steps, LED lighting, fog lamps, a bold Bronco grille, black alloy wheels, Manufacture add on bumper guard and an easy-to-remove hardtop and doors to add to the fun.

This beautiful Outer Banks cabin is upscale and comfortable on the inside with two tone leather heated(Navy blue and Gray) front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 12-inch digital instrument panel, and a SYNC 4 infotainment system for welcome digital convenience backed by an 12-inch touchscreen, app-based navigation, wireless smartphone connectivity, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, Bluetooth, and Upgrade B&O sound system. You can combine adventure and convenience with those features.

Fords Co-Pilot360 safety technology lets you drive with added confidence, knowing youre protected by a backup camera, automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, and more! Built wild and ready for fun!

Don't hesitate to call (306)251-1816 to visit our dealership and book your test drive. We are located at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville. 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

