$71,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(306) 251-1816
2021 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks 4 Door Advanced 4x4
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
(306) 251-1816
- Listing ID: 9746494
- Stock #: CM003
- VIN: 1FMEE5DP0MLA96224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Super rare powerful 2.7 L V6 and Technologically advanced 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4 Door Advanced 4X4 in Area 51 is here to take you on your adventure! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.7 Litre EcoBoost V6 offering 310hp paired with a 10 Speed Automatic transmission for assertive capability. This Advanced 4X4 SUV tackles tough challenges with a high-performance off-road suspension, plus it scores nearly approximately 11.8L/100km on the highway. Stylish hardware like powder-coated tube steps, LED lighting, fog lamps, a bold Bronco grille, black alloy wheels, Manufacture add on bumper guard and an easy-to-remove hardtop and doors to add to the fun.
This beautiful Outer Banks cabin is upscale and comfortable on the inside with two tone leather heated(Navy blue and Gray) front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 12-inch digital instrument panel, and a SYNC 4 infotainment system for welcome digital convenience backed by an 12-inch touchscreen, app-based navigation, wireless smartphone connectivity, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, Bluetooth, and Upgrade B&O sound system. You can combine adventure and convenience with those features.
Fords Co-Pilot360 safety technology lets you drive with added confidence, knowing youre protected by a backup camera, automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, and more! Built wild and ready for fun!
Don't hesitate to call (306)251-1816 to visit our dealership and book your test drive. We are located at 700 Centennial Drive N Martensville.
