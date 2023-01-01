2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Sale $57,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 3 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9847847

9847847 Stock #: TR008

TR008 VIN: W1N0G8EB6MG005553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 5,358 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.