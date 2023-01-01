$57,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
Location
YORE Choice Auto Hub
700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2
$57,800
- Listing ID: 9847847
- Stock #: TR008
- VIN: W1N0G8EB6MG005553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,new immigrant, new residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you proved in the fast way and most compatible Interate rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca
We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.
Vehicle Features
