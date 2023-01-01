Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

5,358 KM

$57,800

+ tax & licensing
$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

Sale

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

5,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9847847
  • Stock #: TR008
  • VIN: W1N0G8EB6MG005553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,new immigrant, new residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you proved in the fast way and most compatible Interate rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

