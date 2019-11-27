Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - OnStar - Power Windows

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - OnStar - Power Windows

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

306-236-4411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,046KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4373919
  • Stock #: G2168
  • VIN: 1GCRKSE78CZ162168
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

In an ultra-competitive class, the Chevy Silverado stands out. This 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.

Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck one you want. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 173046 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Meadow Lake. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Safety
  • Onstar

