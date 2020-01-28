Menu
2013 RAM 1500

Sport - HEMI V8 - Trailer Hitch

2013 RAM 1500

Sport - HEMI V8 - Trailer Hitch

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

306-236-4411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 235,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4604475
  • Stock #: C8586
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT5DS548586
Exterior Colour
Maximum Steel M
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HEMI V8, Rear View Camera, Trailer Hitch, Spray In Bedliner!

New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 235,000 kms. It's maximum steel m in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Rear View Camera, Trailer Hitch, Spray In Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT5DS548586.




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Meadow Lake. o~o
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Spray in Bedliner
  • HEMI V8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Meadow Lake Chrysler

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

